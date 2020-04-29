Probiotics Market Size 2019, Growth Rate, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research

Probiotics, which consist of living bacteria and yeast, are important for the digestive system. They are also known as the good bacteria in the body. Some of the common conditions treated by Probiotics include Irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Infectious diarrhea, and antibiotic-related diarrhea among others

Probiotics comprise of live microorganisms such as yeast, bacteria, and fungi that are beneficial for health when consumed. It helps in improving digestive health, reducing depression and promoting heart health. Probiotics are commercially available in different range of food products such as yogurt, as dietary supplements as well as in beauty products. Probiotic also helps in boosting the immune system and reduces the severity of certain kind of allergies.

Growing preference for dietary supplements as functional food, rising health concerns and Increasing R&D in the probiotics field have been driving the global probiotics market. On the other hand, stringent standards and regulations and high operating costs might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The “Global Probiotics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Arla Foods, Inc., BioGaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Danone, Danisco A/S, General Mills, Inc., I-Health Inc., Lallemand Inc., and Lifeway Foods Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

