Protective Coatings Market the Past, Present and the Future

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Global Market Study on Protective Coatings: Water-borne Protective Coatings Projected to Reflect Impressive Growth Over the Forecast Period ’, the global protective coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$ 13.8 Bn by 2016 end, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2016-2022.

The protective coating is a covering that is applied over a surface to ensure protection from external environment that could damage the function or integrity of an item or part. Protective coatings find application in consumer products as well as in heavy machinery, marine, automotive and oil & gas industry, etc. Protective coatings are generally classified by their basic resin type, such as epoxy, alkyd, acrylic, or polyurethane. However, different blends of resin, pigments, solvents, and additives result in different serviceability and properties of protective coatings.

Growing demand for new infrastructure in developing economies and increased investments to upgrade aging infrastructure in developed economies are expected to emerge as major factors driving the growth of protective coatings market during the forecast period. Innovations in product and technology focused on eco-friendly and cost-efficient solutions and increasing adoption of water-borne protective coatings due to stringent environmental regulations are other factors expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations focusing on reduced VOC emissions, availability of substitutes at cheaper costs and volatility of raw material costs are projected to impede the growth of the global protective coatings market during the forecast period. Global protective coatings consumption is expected to increase from 5,657 kilotons by 2016 end to 8,509 kilotons by 2022, increasing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

In terms of market value, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global protective coatings market over the forecast period, with North America being the second largest market, accounting for revenue share of 23.4% of the global estimated market value by 2016 end. Asia Pacific protective coatings market is slated to expand at the highest CAGR of around 11.8% in terms of value during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the water-borne segment is expected to expand at the fastest value CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by increased adoption of water-borne protective coatings over solvent-borne due to the stringent environmental regulation limiting VOC emissions. On the basis of resin type, revenue contribution of the epoxy segment is expected increase at the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. On the basis of application, infrastructure segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for a revenue share of 22.2% by 2016. Commercial real estate and industrial plants & facilities segments are expected to witness CAGRs of 8.0% and 7.7% in terms of consumption during the forecast period.

Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Hempel Group, The Valspar Corporation and Jotun are the leading players in the global protective coatings market. Other players include Sika AG, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd, and Wacker Chemie AG.