Push-To-Talk Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2019-2024

Push-to-talk (PTT), also known as press-to-transmit, is a method of having conversations or talking on half-duplex communication lines, including two-way radio, using a momentary button to switch from voice reception mode to transmit mode.

Popularly known as PTT, also known as press-to-transmit, Push to Talk (PTT) is a service that enables wireless cell phone users to instantly communicate. Users activate this feature by simply pushing a button. The button switches your cell phone’s mode from voice transmission mode to voice reception mode.

PTT expands wireless coverage from 4G LTE, 4G HSPA+, and 3G to access Wi-Fi networks. For PTT users, the addition of Wi-Fi provides maximum in-building coverage and reduces international communications costs.

Modernization of commercial voice and Date projects has led to the increasing demand for Push to talk. Increasing mobile networks projects across the globe, especially in the developing countries is another major factor, driving the growth of the PTT market during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Push-To-Talk market will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8710 million by 2024, from US$ 4460 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Push-To-Talk business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Push-To-Talk market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Push-To-Talk value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Push-To-Talk market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Push-To-Talk players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Verizon

ATandT

Sprint Corporation

Ericsson

Iridium

China Telecom

China Mobile Communications Corporation

CÂ Spire

GRID Communications Pte Ltd

KPN

Maxis

HipVoice

Smart Communications

CCM Systems Company Limited

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

3G

4G

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Push-To-Talk in each application, can be divided into

Public Safety

Transport

Government

Business and Commerce

PAMR (Operator)

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Push-To-Talk market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Push-To-Talk market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Push-To-Talk players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Push-To-Talk with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Push-To-Talk submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

