Rapid Increase in End-use Adoption to Boost Nucleic Acid Isolation Purification Market Revenue Growth

Nucleic acid isolation and purification is a procedure of molecular biology techniques such as cloning, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction and others. These techniques have various applications in the field of genetic engineering, life science research, forensics and molecular diagnostics. In addition, mRNA isolation and purification, RNA isolation and purification, plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, and PCR clean up. Nucleic acid isolation helps in processing of more sample in less time, minimizes nucleic acid loss ad degradation and increases laboratory efficiency and effectiveness. It also helps in purification of nucleic acid. Column based, reagent based, magnetic bead based and others are some important technology used in nucleic acid isolation and purification. These are used by hospitals, pharmaceuticals, academic research, diagnostic centers, biotechnology companies and food testing and laboratories.

North America followed by Europe is the largest nucleic acid isolation and purification market due to technological advancement. Asia is expected to maintain fastest growth due to rising government funding and emerging economies.

In recent time there is increased use of nucleic acid isolation and purification procedure due to government funding for R&D. Increased application of the nucleic acid test in molecular diagnostics and demand of pure form of nucleic acid for drug delivery are some of the key factors driving the growth of global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. However, low penetration of automated nucleic acid isolation and purification procedure in emerging countries and increasing number of market consolidation are some of the key factors restraining the growth of global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

High price of instruments used in the procedure of purification and isolation of nucleic acid is one of the key challenges for the growth of global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. Emergence of various new applications such as molecular diagnostic testing, expression analysis and genotyping would develop new opportunity for the suppliers of global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. Some of the recent market trends in global nucleic acid isolation and purification market are new product development, mergers and acquisition and partnership. Some of the major companies operating in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market are Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Life Technologies (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.).

