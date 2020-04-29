Reinsurance Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2025

Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Reinsurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Reinsurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global economic growth slowed in 2016 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.

The reinsurance market is very concentrated market; the premiums of top twenty-two players account about 90% of the total premiums in 2017.

Geographically, the global reinsurance market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Oceania. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its premium of global market exceeds 43.89% in 2017. The next is Europe and Asia.

The leading players mainly are Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, SCOR SE and Lloyds. Munich Re is the largest players; its premiums of global market exceed 14.16% in 2017. The next is Swiss Re and Hannover Re.

The global Reinsurance market is valued at 247500 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 275500 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Reinsurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, SCOR SE, Lloyds, Berkshire Hathaway, Great-West Lifeco, RGA, China RE, Korean Re, PartnerRe, GIC Re, Mapfre, Alleghany, Everest Re, XL Catlin, Maiden Re, Fairfax, AXIS, Mitsui Sumitomo, Sompo, Tokio Marine

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

P&C Reinsurance

Life Reinsurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct Writing

Broker

