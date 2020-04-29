Rigid Packaging Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By Amcor, COVERIS, Coveris Group, Reynolds Consumer Products, Berry Global Inc., ALPLA Group, Sonoco, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Consolidated Container Company And others

Global Rigid Packaging Market Research Report gives specific statistics in the present day and latest years on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and all different important market activities. The Rigid Packaging market is anticipated to develop at a speedy tempo over the projected time frame. Additionally, the increasing web penetration and massive adoption of social media systems have also nurtured the market growth. In addition, the presence of prominent content material advertising groups has also propelled the market growth.

Rigid Packaging Industry measurement is expected to exhibit lucrative growth from 2019 to 2025 propelled by significant adoption of social media systems across the world. Anyone can put up their content on the internet for the reason that the advent of the net and the emergence of social media platforms. The firms are growing competences to make their merchandise more flexible so that it can be used and optimized. The Rigid Packaging market is distinctly bifurcated. The market is dominated via few foremost players.

Market Analysis: Global Rigid Packaging Market

Global Rigid Packaging Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 535.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 870.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the various end-users in the market resulting in increased demand for the product.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, ALPLA announced that they had completed the acquisition of Argo SA. With the completion of this acquisition ALPLA has the capabilities to provide packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical industry and also the production capabilities in Greece.

In November 2017, Sirap Group announced that they had completed the acquisition of Kama Europe Limited and Reynolds Food Packaging Spain S.L.U. With the completion of this acquisition Sirap Group expects to complement its rigid packaging product portfolio.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of rigid packaging

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

Key Market Competitors: Global Rigid Packaging Market

Amcor Limited, COVERIS, Reynolds, Berry Global Inc., ALPLA, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Consolidated Container Company, BALL CORPORATION, DS Smith, Georgia-Pacific, Holmen Group, Mondi, Sirap Group, Tetra Pak International S.A., WestRock Company, RESILUX NV and Ardagh Group S.A.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Rigid Packaging Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Rigid Packaging Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Rigid Packaging Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Rigid Packaging Market

Global rigid packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rigid packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rise in disposable income and commercialization of food & beverages industry has resulted in the rise of consumption of convenience foods which is one of the major usage of rigid packaging methods, this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth of the e-commerce industry has resulted in high demand for the product which is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rise in adoption of flexible and other cheaper available & suitable packaging methods is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Rigid Packaging Market

By Material

Metals, Glass, Bioplastics, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Wood



By Application

Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others Electronics & Electrical, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Industrial



By Product Type

Cans, Aerosol Containers, Bottles, Cups, Corrugated Cases, Boxes, Trays, Jars



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa



