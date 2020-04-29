ROBOT TEACH PENDANT MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025
Executive Summary
In 2017, the global Robot Teach Pendant market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Robot Teach Pendant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robot Teach Pendant development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- ABB
- FANUC
- KUKA
- Omron Adept Technologies
- Yaskawa Motoman
- DENSO Robotics
- Epson America
- Festo
- Intelitek
- Nachi Robotic Systems
- Seiko
- Yamaha Robotics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Electric drive robots
- Hydraulic robots
- Pneumatic robots
Market segment by Application, split into
- Material handling
- Welding application
- Painting application
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Robot Teach Pendant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Robot Teach Pendant development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robot Teach Pendant are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Robot Teach Pendant Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Electric drive robots
1.4.3 Hydraulic robots
1.4.4 Pneumatic robots
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Robot Teach Pendant Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Material handling
1.5.3 Welding application
1.5.4 Painting application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Robot Teach Pendant Market Size
2.2 Robot Teach Pendant Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Robot Teach Pendant Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Robot Teach Pendant Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Robot Teach Pendant Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Robot Teach Pendant Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Robot Teach Pendant Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Robot Teach Pendant Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Robot Teach Pendant Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Robot Teach Pendant Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Robot Teach Pendant Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Robot Teach Pendant Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Robot Teach Pendant Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Robot Teach Pendant Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Robot Teach Pendant Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 FANUC
12.2.1 FANUC Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Robot Teach Pendant Introduction
12.2.4 FANUC Revenue in Robot Teach Pendant Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 FANUC Recent Development
12.3 KUKA
12.3.1 KUKA Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Robot Teach Pendant Introduction
12.3.4 KUKA Revenue in Robot Teach Pendant Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 KUKA Recent Development
12.4 Omron Adept Technologies
12.4.1 Omron Adept Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Robot Teach Pendant Introduction
12.4.4 Omron Adept Technologies Revenue in Robot Teach Pendant Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Omron Adept Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Yaskawa Motoman
12.5.1 Yaskawa Motoman Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Robot Teach Pendant Introduction
12.5.4 Yaskawa Motoman Revenue in Robot Teach Pendant Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Yaskawa Motoman Recent Development
12.6 DENSO Robotics
12.6.1 DENSO Robotics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Robot Teach Pendant Introduction
12.6.4 DENSO Robotics Revenue in Robot Teach Pendant Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 DENSO Robotics Recent Development
12.7 Epson America
12.7.1 Epson America Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Robot Teach Pendant Introduction
12.7.4 Epson America Revenue in Robot Teach Pendant Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Epson America Recent Development
12.8 Festo
12.8.1 Festo Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Robot Teach Pendant Introduction
12.8.4 Festo Revenue in Robot Teach Pendant Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Festo Recent Development
12.9 Intelitek
12.9.1 Intelitek Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Robot Teach Pendant Introduction
12.9.4 Intelitek Revenue in Robot Teach Pendant Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Intelitek Recent Development
12.10 Nachi Robotic Systems
12.10.1 Nachi Robotic Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Robot Teach Pendant Introduction
12.10.4 Nachi Robotic Systems Revenue in Robot Teach Pendant Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Nachi Robotic Systems Recent Development
12.11 Seiko
12.12 Yamaha Robotics
