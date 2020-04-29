Robotics Market — Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecasts, 2019-2025
Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing. The Robotics industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Many families and commercial enterprises or associations choose the Robotics. The reduced time for household or commercial activities is increasing the adoption of Robotics by the end-users for replacing their physical works.
At present, in global, the Robotics industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest manufacturer is Fanuc which accounted for approximately 9.16% of the global revenue of cleaning robots in 2016.
Currently, China has become the largest consumption region at now, its output value accounted for more than 16.46% of the total output value of global Robotics market in 2016 and it is expected that China will also be the largest market in forecast period 2017-2022.
Over the next five years, Robotics will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue; reach US$ 25900 million by 2023, from US$ 20500 million in 2017.
Research Objectives of Report:
To Study and Analyze the Global Robotics Market Size by Key Regions/Countries, Product Type and Application
To Understand the Structure of Robotics Market by Identifying its Various Sub segments
Focuses On the Key Global Robotics Players, To Define, Describe and Analyze the Value, Market Share, Market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis and Development Plans in Next Few Years
To Analyze the Robotics With Respect to Individual Growth Trends, Future Prospects, and Their Contribution to the Total Market
To Share Detailed Information about the Key Factors Influencing the Growth of the Market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks)
To Project the Size of Robotics Submarkets, With Respect To Key Regions (Along With Their Respective Key Countries)
To Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market
To Strategically Profile the Key Players and Comprehensively Analyze Their Growth Strategies
Segmentation by Product Type:
Industrial Robots
Service Robots for Professional
Service Robots for Personnel
Segmentation by application:
Military
Industrial
Commercial
Personal
Global Robotics Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Report Also Presents The Market Competition Landscape And A Corresponding Detailed Analysis Of The Major Players In The Market. The Key Players Covered In This Report:
FANUC
ABB
Yaskawa
KUKA
OTC
Panasonic
Kawasaki
Nachi
Epson
Mitsubishi
Denso
Yamaha
Toshiba
iRobot
Ecovacs
Proscenic
Matsutek
Neato Robotics
Infinuvo(Metapo)
LG
Samsung
Sharp
Table of Content:
There are Total 12 Chapters to Deeply Show Global Robotics Market Growth in Global Market;
Chapter 1 is to Scope of Robotics Market, Research Objectives, and Currency Considered
Chapter 2 is about Scope of Robotics Industry Executive Summary, Market Size of Robotics 2013-2023
Chapter 3 Analysis of Robotics by its Key Players, Vendor & Suppliers
Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 Shows Robotics Growth by Regions followed by Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa
Chapter 9 is Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends of Robotics
Chapter 10 is Global Robotics Market Forecast from 2018-2023
Chapter 11 is Robotics Market Growth & Analysis by Key Players
Chapter 12 and Last Chapter is About Research Findings and Conclusion
