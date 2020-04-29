Sheath Materials Market Report Explored in Latest Research

A sheath can be defined as a protective covering around an electrical wire or as a closed fitting cover for a knife or sword. The sheath around a knife is usually made up of leather, plastic, nylon or kydex. However, the sheath used in cable wire are usually made up of metals, non-metals and alloys like lead, aluminium, titanium, stainless steel, carbon steel, incoloy, hastelloy-x (iron, chromium, molybdenum) etc. A sheath material should be resistant enough to hold the knife with sharp blades while the knife is not in use. Moreover, the sheath ought to be solidly constructed, it should have a snug fit so that the knife blade doesn’t get dislodged by accident. For the cable wires, material should be selected on the basis of maximum allowable sheath temperature, material being heated and required corrosion resistance. The market for sheath materials is expected to have a positive growth rate over the forecast period, due to numerous factors such as its significant fire resistant properties and physical strength, thereby increasing the efficiency of products. The global sheath materials market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period.

Sheath Materials Market Dynamics:

One of the major driver impacting the growth of sheath materials market is its excellent properties such as high resistance to heat, moisture and other external factors which could otherwise damage the products. Due to increase in efficiency and durability of products sheath materials are highly used, thus having a positive impact on the global sheath materials market.

The plastic and Kydex sheath effect the sharpness of knife blade and hence are very less preferred. This in turn is expected to restrain the growth of global sheath materials market. The major trends observed in the global sheath materials market are the use of PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) due to its low cost, high physical strength, and good flame resistant properties. Over the past few years, the consumption of Kydex (thermoplastic acrylic-polyvinyl chloride materials) has increased significantly.

Sheath Materials Market: Segmentation

The global sheath materials market can be segmented on the basis of material, product type and application areas. On the basis of material type, the global sheath materials market can be categorized as leather, kydex, plastic, nylon, lead, aluminum, titanium, incoloy, stainless steel, ceramic sheath thermocouple and others (hastelloy-x, alloy of iron, chromium, molybdenum). On the basis of chemical product type the global sheath materials market can be segmented as thermoplastic (soft when heated, hardened when cooled) and thermosetting. On the basis of application the global sheath materials marketcan be segmented into knife sheath, cable wire sheath and heaters.

Sheath Materials Market: Regional Outlook

The global sheath materials market can be segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA). Due to the increase in industries and cabling requirements in the developing countries of Asia the market is expected to grow at a greater rate in this region. North America and Europe are expected to witness a sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Sheath Materials Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global sheath materials market are as follows:

Steel will, Durex industries, Ducab, Marttiini, Caledonian, SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG and many more.