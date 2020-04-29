Side Loader Refuse Trucks Market 2028: Top Key Players GSP Marketing, Inc., Haul-All Equipment Ltd.

Side Loader Refuse Trucks Market: Introduction

Side loader refuse trucks, also known as side load garbage trucks, are vehicles designated specially for picking up solid waste from residential as well as industrial areas for moving it into landfills or waste treatment facilities. Side loader refuse trucks only pick up mobile garbage bins. Major advantages associated with side loader refuse trucks are that they require a maximum of two operators.

Side loader refuse trucks are mainly used for picking up garbage in residential areas. They can be either manually or automatically loaded. However, the trucks used to pick up garbage bins with the help of the equipment incorporated at the side of the truck are fully automated. Some of the key benefits of automated side loader refuse trucks is that they need only one operator for the efficient collection of waste.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25672

Side Loader Refuse Trucks Market: Dynamics

Population growth and urbanisation across the globe have been among the major factors that have had a considerable impact on the generation of solid waste. Furthermore, with growth in industrialisation and services, the migration of population from rural to urban areas has also been on the rise. This is creating the demand for proper waste management techniques and tools, thereby driving the demand for side loader refuse trucks. Moreover, with an increase in the generation of municipal solid waste, governments are investing significant amounts to ensure the effective working of solid waste and waste water treatment plans. Side loader refuse trucks are pivotal to the effective functioning of this process.

On the other hand, some of the key factors restraining the growth of side loader refuse trucks market is the initial setup cost and high maintenance & operation cost. Another factor hampering the growth of the market is the increasing penetration of deep underground collection containers as an alternative to wheeled collection bins (such as side loader refuse trucks) for organics, recyclables and other solid waste, particularly in developed countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany and others.

Owing to increasing government regulations and environmental concerns, end users are inclined towards producing environment-friendly trucks. Hence, side loader refuse trucks powered by alternative fuels, such as CNG and bio-methane, are increasingly replacing traditional diesel-based side loader refuse trucks. This trend is especially observed in mature economies such as the U.S. and Europe. In response to the rising concerns pertaining to fuel efficiency, the manufacturers of side loader refuse trucks are trying to increase the solid waste-carrying capacity, enhancing the design and focusing on reducing the weight of garbage trucks as lighter trucks can haul more trash.

Side Loader Refuse Trucks Market: Segmentation

On the basis of fuel type, the side loader refuse trucks market can be segmented into:

Diesel

Alternative Fuel (Natural Gas)

On the basis of loading type, the side loader refuse trucks market can be segmented into:

Manually loaded

Automatic loaded

On the basis of end-use, the side loader refuse trucks market can be segmented into:

Commercial

Residential

Side Loader Refuse Trucks Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to dominate the global side loader refuse trucks market and is expected to grow at a healthy rate. The Europe side loader refuse trucks market is expected to follow the North America market and witness lucrative growth owing to increasing investments for the development of robust waste management systems. Developing countries, such as India, China and other Asian countries, are expected to offer high potential for the growth of the market. India has also taken some important initiatives regarding cleanliness, such as its long-term high-budget plan ‘Swacchh Bharat.’ These initiatives are expected to support the growth of the market. The Latin America and MEA markets are expected to witness relatively moderate growth as compared to that of the other regions.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/25672

Side Loader Refuse Trucks Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global side loader refuse trucks market include: