Solar Water Heather Market Shares, Size, Key Players, Growth Trends, Future Prospects & Contribution to the Total Market by 2025

A Solar Water Heater is a device which provides hot water for bathing, washing, cleaning, etc. using solar energy. It is generally installed at the terrace or where sunlight is available and heats water during day time which is stored in an insulated storage tank for use when required including mornings. Solar water heating systems include storage tanks and solar collectors. There are two types of solar water heating systems: active, which have circulating pumps and controls, and passive, which don’t.

Solar hot water heaters and “green” heating systems are more attractive than ever before, because they are more competitive, reliable, using free renewable energy and providing high efficient operation.

The main competitors in the Chilean market are Rheem, Helioakmi, Sole S.A. and other European and American companies as well as numerous companies from China. Rheem as a global leader, occupies the largest market share, Chinese companies with lower production costs also occupy a larger share, which is seeing to occupy larger share in the future.

Compared to other regions, Chile has the following environment development advantages: 1) Rich natural resources: Chile has plenty of sunshine in the north, rich in solar energy; 2)Increased demand: With the continued development of the economy and the improvement of people’s living standards, electricity demand will continue to increase; 3)Insufficient supply: water power is unstable, thermal power generation is high cost?wind power and gas power is small, which cannot meet the daily production and living needs. Solar water heaters can share the power demand, ease supply pressure, while reducing user costs at the same time.

Over the next five years, Solar Water Heather will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 11 million by 2023, from US$ 7 million in 2017.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Pressurized Solar Water Heater

Non Pressure Solar Water Heater

Segmentation by application:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Global Solar Water Heather Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Report Also Presents The Market Competition Landscape And A Corresponding Detailed Analysis Of The Major Players In The Market. The Key Players Covered In This Report:

Rheem

Sangle Solar

Helioakmi S.A.

Himin Solar Energy

Sunrain

Jiaxing Jinyi

Sole S.A.

HITEK

Sunpower Solar

