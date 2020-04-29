Soy Protein Ingredients Market 2019 – 2026 Industry Applications, Size, Top Manufacturers, Demand and Forecast Research Report 2026

Verified Market Research

Soy is known to be an excellent source of dietary protein. Soy foods are made up of ingredients which include concentrates, isolates, and soy flours. Growing demand for dairy alternatives from the consumers is expected to be the major factor driving the market over the forecast period.

Soy foods are known to be an excellent source of dietary proteins. It mainly consists of ingredients such as soy protein concentrate, soy flour, and soy protein isolate. These ingredients are most commonly used in making high protein foods as it is constitutes of concentrated sources. Soy foods are beneficial as they offer health benefits, better taste, and nutrition.

Rising inclination towards plant protein, Increase in the consumption of nutrition supplements and low costs as compared to alternatives have been driving the global soy protein ingredients market. While unpopular flavor and ban on some soy products might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The “Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Burcon Nutrascience, CHS Inc, Cargill, DuPont, Euroduna, Farbest Brands, Food Chem International, Fuji oil, and Kerry Group. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

