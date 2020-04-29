Structural Steel Plate Market 2019 Key Player Analysis by Tata Steel, Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, ThyssenKrupp, JSW Steel, Essar Steel

Structural Steel Plate Market research report peaks the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, majors manufacturers and 2025 forecast. The report also analyses innovative business strategies, value added factors and business opportunities.

Structural steel is a category of steel used as a construction material for making structural steel shapes. A structural steel shape is a profile, formed with a specific cross section and following certain standards for chemical composition and mechanical properties. Structural steel shapes, sizes, composition, strengths, storage practices, etc., are regulated by standards in most industrialized countries.

At the company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gerdau S.A

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel

Essar Steel

TISCO

Southern Steel Company (SSC)

Pomina

Krakatau Steel

Others

Segment by Type

I-Beam

Angle (L-Shape)

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Transportation Industry

Machinery Industry

Others

Structural Steel Plate Production by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Structural Steel Plate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Structural Steel Plate development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of contents:

1  Structural  Steel  Plate  Market  Overview 
        1.1  Product  Overview  and  Scope  of  Structural  Steel  Plate
1.2  Structural  Steel  Plate  Segment  by  Type
1.2.1  Global  Structural  Steel  Plate  Production  Growth  Rate  Comparison  by  Type  (2014-2025)
1.2.2  I-Beam
1.2.3  Angle  (L-Shape)
1.3  Structural  Steel  Plate  Segment  by  Application
1.3.1  Structural  Steel  Plate  Consumption  Comparison  by  Application  (2014-2025)
1.3.2  Construction  Industry
1.3.3  Transportation  Industry
1.3.4  Machinery  Industry
1.3.5  Others
1.3  Global  Structural  Steel  Plate  Market  by  Region
1.3.1  Global  Structural  Steel  Plate  Market  Size  Region
1.3.2  North  America  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)
1.3.3  Europe  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)
1.3.4  China  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)
1.3.5  Japan  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)
1.3.6  Southeast  Asia  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)
1.3.7  India  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)
1.4  Global  Structural  Steel  Plate  Market  Size
1.4.1  Global  Structural  Steel  Plate  Revenue  (2014-2025)
1.4.2  Global  Structural  Steel  Plate  Production  (2014-2025)

2  Global  Structural  Steel  Plate  Market  Competition  by  Manufacturers
2.1  Global  Structural  Steel  Plate  Production  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)
2.2  Global  Structural  Steel  Plate  Revenue  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)
2.3  Global  Structural  Steel  Plate  Average  Price  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)
2.4  Manufacturers  Structural  Steel  Plate  Production  Sites,  Area  Served,  Product  Types
2.5  Structural  Steel  Plate  Market  Competitive  Situation  and  Trends
2.5.1  Structural  Steel  Plate  Market  Concentration  Rate
2.5.2  Structural  Steel  Plate  Market  Share  of  Top  3  and  Top  5  Manufacturers
2.5.3  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion

TOC continued…!

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

