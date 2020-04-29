The Software Defined Infrastructure, Services Consulting, Implementation & Maintenance, Integration, By Regions – Global Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, And Forecasts, 2016-2022”

The Software Defined Infrastructure SDI market is an emerging market in ICT sector. Increasing adoption of mobile, cloud, big data analytics are some of the factors supporting the SDI market growth. SDI is a combination of software-defined compute, software-defined storage, and software-defined networking. The aim of this technology is to reduce cost, increase business agility, and improve management efficiency by delivering IT services on demand. SDI is the evolution of the data center, integrating cloud, and computing technologies to build and manage the resources. This will enable companies to become service oriented and more efficient.

The increasing demand for IT solutions from the business, incessantly rising demand for cloud, and mobility-based services are driving the market. The global SDI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% for the period 2016–2022. The SDI market is analyzed based on four segments, namely solutions, services, verticals, and regions.

Further, this market is analyzed by major verticals, namely BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities & Energy, etc.

The SDI market is analysed by three major solutions – Software Defined Storage, Software Defined Compute and Software Defined Networking. The SDC solution is expected to contribute more than 40% of the market share followed by SDS for SDI growth.

The SDI market is analysed by three types of service – Consulting service, Integration service and Implementation & Maintenance service. The consulting service is expected to play a key role in SDI service market followed by Integration service.Globally, BFSI and Retail are set to be major verticals and are contributing more than 40% of the market share for SDI growth in 2016.

This study covers and analyses “SDI Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

