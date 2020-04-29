Top Vendors of Global Workplace Transformation Market Analysis 2018 Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Atos, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP are dominating the Industry According to Forecast of 2025

Globalization is reaching at the highest level day by day and hence global market research has become quite imperative which helps businesses with decision making. This Workplace Transformation global market research report provides estimations about the key factors of the ABC industry with the precise and perfect data that is useful for the business. Global market research report considers several market aspects to offer solution for the toughest business questions. Workplace Transformation market report takes into account key market dynamics, existing market scenario and future prospects of the sector. By performing top to bottom examination of the ABC industry, the report gives evaluations about the income, return on investment (ROI) and developing business strategies.

To take steps regarding production as well as marketing strategy, market drivers and market restraints are very helpful to the businesses. This global Workplace Transformation market report also comprises of predictions about the practical arrangement of suspicions and techniques. While preparing this market report, methodical gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations has been conducted through social and opinion research. Moreover, the individuality of respondents is maintained secretly without doing any promotional approach to them while analysing the data of Workplace Transformation report. This market report helps build a strong organization and make better decisions for driving a business on the right path.

The Global Workplace Transformation Market accounted for USD 8.12 billion in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Workplace Transformation Market, By Service (Mobility & Telecom Services, Unified Communication & Collaboration Services, Others), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By vertical Analysis (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Others), By Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Market Competitors: Global Workplace Transformation Market

The renowned players in workplace transformation market are HCL Technologies Ltd., Capgemini, NTT Data Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Intel Corporation, Tata Consulting Services, Unisys Corporation, ATOS SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Citrix Systems (U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.), Activation Blizzard (U.S), Adobe Systems (U.S), Jabil Circuits (U.S), Micron Technology (U.S). and Accenture PLC amongst others.

Major Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of new technologies such as BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and enterprise mobility by organizations

Changing nature of workplace and procedures supported by organizational restructuring and reorganizing

Decrease in operational expenditures

Moving demographic factors

Concerns related to transformation and integration of procedures by organizations

Absence of training and education among workforce

Issues related to breach of data

Market Definition:

Workplace transformation is the blend of human conduct, real estate and most recent innovation which brings about lessening of general expenses with the flexibility of shared condition which encourage effectiveness and development. In this merciless rivalry and advanced work stations with these advances ensure that applications are transmitted from a unified area to a separation situation on the target gadget where you have to run. We assume a vital part in work environment change. Working environment change with new advances going from cutting edge remote and collaboration capacities, to business-prepared frame factors, to driving edge wellbeing that enables associations to modernize IT and comprehend a superior method to work. Socioeconomics in the workplace are evolving around the world. The normal time of data expert’s specialists has diminished altogether. This changing work scene of the employees is prompting IT chiefs to receive advanced working environment. Subsequently, associations are dynamically moving toward the newer technological advancements in the workplace to increase profitability.

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Workplace Transformation market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the predominant Workplace Transformation market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Workplace Transformation market.

