Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2016 – 2026

UV lamps are basic lamps that emit ultraviolet radiation with a wavelength ranging between 400 nm and 100nm. UV light is basically classified into three wavelengths: UV-A, UV-B and UV-C. This report covers UV-C, also known as germicidal UV – with wave length ranging between 100 nm to 280 nm – and its purpose is to disinfect or deactivate the DNA and RNA of bacteria, viruses and other pathogens, thus inhibiting their ability to multiply.

Market Value and Forecast

The global UV lamps market is anticipated to register a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the global UV lamps market is mainly driven by increasing industrial development and stringent government regulations. Moreover, trends in the global UV lamps market include increasing adoption of UV systems in the healthcare sector and the food and beverages industries.

Segmentation by Lamp Type

The global UV lamps market is segmented on the basis of lamp type into UV mercury lamp and UV LED. Of these segments, UV mercury lamp segment accounted for over 90% of the global UV lamp market share, followed by UV LED segment with over 4% in 2014. In addition, the UV LED segment is anticipated to expand at a double-digit CAGR from 2015 to 2025.

In addition, UV mercury lamp is further sub-segmented into low-pressure mercury lamp, medium-pressure UV lamp and amalgam mercury lamp. Of these sub-segments, amalgam mercury lamp accounted for over 40% of the total UV mercury lamp segment revenue and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. In addition, this sub-segment is expected to witness fastest growth among other sub-segments during the forecast period.

Segmentation by End-use application

The global UV lamps market is segmented on the basis of end-use application into wastewater treatment, water treatment, air treatment, surface treatment and food and beverages disinfection. Of all the segments, wastewater segment dominated the global UV lamp market in 2014, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Water treatment segment is further sub-segmented into municipal water treatment, residential water treatment, commercial water treatment, industrial process water treatment, pool and spa and others. Of all the sub-segments, municipal water treatment sub-segment was dominant in 2014, accounting for US$ 19.4 Mn.

Air treatment segment is further sub-segmented into healthcare facilities, residential and commercial and others. Of all the sub-segments, residential and commercial sub-segment remained dominant with 60.0% in 2014, and the trend is anticipated to continue till 2025 end.

Food and beverages disinfection segment is further sub-segmented into bottled water and other beverages, marinades and brines and surface disinfection of food. Among all these sub-segments, bottle water and other beverages sub-segment was dominant in the food and beverages segment with over 45.0% in 2014, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Key Regions

The global UV lamps market has been sub-segmented into seven major regions which include North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. APEJ dominated the market with over 30% of the overall UV lamp market share in 2014, while Eastern Europe followed with over 20% market share. In addition, APEJ is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the UV lamp market in terms of revenue contribution.

Key Players

Some key players identified in global UV lamp market are Xylem Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Trojan Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Halma PLC, Heraeus Holding Gmbh, Severn Trent PLC, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, OSRAM GmbH and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

