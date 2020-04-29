VHF Software Defined Radio Market Growth, Scope, Challenges, Key Players, Overview and Forecast to 2025

Orbisresearch.com published “Global VHF Software Defined Radio Market” from its database. The report provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. It also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global VHF Software Defined Radio Industry. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

In 2018, the global VHF Software Defined Radio market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global VHF Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VHF Software Defined Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study, Northrop Grumman (US), BAE Systems (UK), Harris Corporation (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Thales (France), General Dynamics (US), ASELSAN (Turkey), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Leonardo (Italy), Elbit Systems (Israel)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into: Software, Receiver, Transmitter, Auxiliary System

Market segment by Application, split into: Defense, Commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global VHF Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the VHF Software Defined Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 VHF Software Defined Radio Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global VHF Software Defined Radio Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2018)

3.1.2 Global VHF Software Defined Radio Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2018)

3.1.3 Global VHF Software Defined Radio Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 VHF Software Defined Radio Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players VHF Software Defined Radio Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into VHF Software Defined Radio Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Northrop Grumman (US)

12.1.1 Northrop Grumman (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 VHF Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.1.4 Northrop Grumman (US) Revenue in VHF Software Defined Radio Business (2014–2019)

12.1.5 Northrop Grumman (US) Recent Development

12.2 BAE Systems (UK)

12.2.1 BAE Systems (UK) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 VHF Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.2.4 BAE Systems (UK) Revenue in VHF Software Defined Radio Business (2014–2019)

12.2.5 BAE Systems (UK) Recent Development

12.3 Harris Corporation (US)

12.3.1 Harris Corporation (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 VHF Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.3.4 Harris Corporation (US) Revenue in VHF Software Defined Radio Business (2014–2019)

12.3.5 Harris Corporation (US) Recent Development

Continued…

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019–2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

