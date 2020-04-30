3D Curved Glass Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the Global 3D Curved Glass market.

Global 3D Curved Glass Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region

Now the use of digital products, glass cover is divided into: 2D glass, 2.5D glass, and 3D glass. 2D glass is an ordinary flat glass, without any curved design; 2.5D glass is the middle of the plane, but the edge is curved design, based on 2D and 2.5D. With a strong sense of three-dimensional, 3D glass has perfect surface fit, more display area, more aesthetic and more symmetrical. Therefore, it has been widely used in smart phone, such as Samsung Galaxy S7.

Scope of the Report:

Besides, Samsung Galaxy S6/S7 and Xiaomi 5 pioneered in the use of 3D glass, and iPhone intends to adopt glass shell in 2017. Driven by this, many domestic enterprises such as O-Film Tech, First-panel Technology and Firstar Panel Technology have made their presence in 3D glass field. 3D glass is primarily used in smartphone, wearable device, VR, automobile and other fields. Among them, smartphone is the biggest application market.

The worldwide market for 3D Curved Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 3D Curved Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LENS

Bourne optics

CORNING

SCHOTT

NEG

AGC

First-panel

FOXCONN

O-film

Holitech Technology

KMTC

Gtoc

