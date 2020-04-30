Agriculture Drone Market – Comprehensive Evaluation of Regional Markets, Technology, Types and Applications

Global Agriculture Drone Market: Snapshot

Drones, better known as unmanned aerial vehicle is the aircraft without the human pilot. It has been into existence for long time and are used in various industry including mining, construction, military and agriculture. The agriculture use of drones have recently gained traction after the world started witnessing the tremendous growth in population leading towards the growing demand for food. However, use of such UAV for precision agriculture has been in use since 1990s in some part of Asia-pacific, North America and Europe. These UAV were largely used for spraying pesticides, crops in farm area and are still being used for the same purpose in many parts of the world. The agriculture drone market is therefore the most attractive market that is expected to change the way farming was earlier done.

The global agriculture drone market revenue stood at US$ 293.6 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Rising Awareness Regarding Vast Benefits of Drones to Drive Market

Major factor leading to the growth of agriculture drones market are growing awareness about precision farming, need to enhance the yield and government support to use advance technologies in agriculture. Drones are responsible for generating accurate data that can be helpful for farmers to monitor crop health, reduce the impact of climate change and efficiently detect weed. The drones are also helpful in uniform spraying of crops and pesticide for better result. For instance Yamaha RMAX, which is probably the first UAV crop sprayer which has 2×8 liter spray tank has proved effective for precise small scale spraying. OPtim Agri drone is the joint project among local government, university and IT Company of Japan that has the capability to identify insects so that it can initiate accurate attack on those areas with chemicals. These benefits, among several others are helping farmers do effective farming.

Fixed-wing Drones Witness Highest Uptake

The global agriculture drone market has been segmented on the basis of type, and application. The type segment has further been categorized into fixed-wing, multi-rotor (also known as quad copter) and hybrid drones. Fixed-Wing type of drones holds the largest market share globally. However, multi-rotor type of drones are expected to display comparatively healthy growth during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market has been divided as spraying, crop scouting, field mapping and others. Spraying is one of the dominated application globally. Countries around the globe are increasingly using drones for spraying crop, pesticides on the farming filed. Application including field monitoring and crop scouting is expected to gain momentum in coming three to four year when framers across the globe will become familiar with drones and their capabilities.

Europe to Remain Key Consumer of Agriculture Drones in Near Future

The global agriculture drone market is expected to be driven by the North America region However, Europe is estimated to contribute major share in the overall agriculture drone market, closely followed by Asia Pacific. In Europe, France is anticipated to drive the growth of agriculture drone market. The growing deployment of drone in European countries are largely due to the growing need among countries to enhance the overall farm productivity. The European Union (EU) is also actively working in the direction of deploying drones for farming.

In Asia Pacific, countries including Japan, China and Australia are anticipated to drive the growth of agriculture drone market. Japan dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. China and Australia are expected to grow at a considerable rate. In the rest of Asia Pacific countries including India, New Zealand have witnessed relatively healthy deployment of drones than other Asia-pacific countries.