APEJ Sputter Coatings Market is registering a CAGR of 4.4% between 2016 and 2026

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the sputter coatings market in a new publication titled “Sputter Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. The global sputter coatings market is expected to increase with a moderate growth rate of 4.0% to reach a valuation of US$ 4,803.3 Mn by the end of 2016. The global sputter coatings market is expected to reach 16,106.0 metric tonnes by 2026 end, up from 10,435.0 metric tonnes in 2016, in terms of volume. In this report, Future Market Insights analyses the factors and trends impacting the growth and performance of the global sputter coatings market.

According to Future Market Insights analysts, demand for flat panel displays in the manufacturing of smartphones, LED and OLED televisions, and other electronic components is expected to witness a steady growth during forecast period. This in turn is expected to drive growth in the consumption of sputter coating targets during the forecast period. An increasing utilization of renewable energy sources is increasing the demand for solar panels, which in turn is expected to drive the global sputter coatings market growth over the forecast period. Stringent government regulations in North America and Europe regarding the use of low-e glass in commercial as well as residential buildings are expected to boost the demand for metal and element sputter targets. Furthermore, to reduce the heating and cooling cost of automobiles, manufacturers are using low-e glass, which in turn is anticipated to drive the global sputter coatings market growth over the forecast period.

However, low coating efficiency of sputtering technology along with development of alternatives for sputter coatings are expected to hinder the growth of the global sputter coatings market over the forecast period.

Segmentation highlights

The global sputter coatings market is segmented on the basis of Target Types (Metal and Element, Alloys, Compounds) and Application (Flat Panel Display, Solar Panel, Architectural Glass, Semiconductors, Others).

The Metal and Element target type segment is expected to register a relatively high CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 2,872.1 Mn by the end of 2026

The Compounds target type segment is anticipated to dominate the overall sputter coatings market during the forecast period to acquire a value share of 60.0% by the end of 2026

The Flat Panel Display application segment is anticipated to witness the maximum demand, recording an absolute incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 1.1 Bn over 2016-2026. This segment is expected to dominate the global sputter coatings market over the forecast period to acquire a value share of 37.7% by the end of 2026

The Solar Panel application segment is anticipated to expand with a relatively high growth rate of 5.0% during the forecast period

Regional market projections

The global sputter coatings market is segmented into five major regions namely North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Rest of the World (Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). Asia Pacific excluding Japan is anticipated to dominate the global sputter coatings market over the forecast period. Taiwan followed by South Korea and China are expected to dominate the sputter coatings market over the forecast period in the APEJ region. APEJ is estimated to account for a major share of 57.4% of the global sputter coatings market by 2016 end.

Vendor insights

The global sputter coatings market is a fragmented market. Some of the major players in the global sputter coatings market include Materion Corporation, ULVAC, Inc., JX Nippon Mining & Metal Corporation, Heraeus Holding, Honeywell International Inc., Umicore Group, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Tosoh SMD, Inc., Soleras Advanced Coatings, China Rare Metal Material Co. Ltd., JIANGYIN ENTRET COATING TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., and GRIKIN Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.