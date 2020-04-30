Automotive Piston Market – Global Trends, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Automotive Piston Market Overview:

The automotive piston is an engine component cylindrical in shape, which slides back and forth in the cylinder bore due to force produced by the expansion of gas during the combustion process. Piston system comprises piston, piston rings, and piston pin; this system transfers the generated force to crankshaft through connecting rod. Piston generates mechanical energy that propels the crankshaft movement, which in turn, drives the wheels of the vehicle. Gasoline engine piston usually has less piston rings than diesel engine pistons due to high compression ratio of the latter. Most of the pistons are made up of aluminum & steel alloys to withstand high temperatures.

Based on parameter, the market is segmented into material type, piston type, vehicle type, piston coating, and region.

The global automotive piston market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global automotive piston market.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global automotive piston market include increase in demand for lightweight pistons and advancement of technology toward double cylinder engine for premium bike segment and increase in sales of automotive vehicles. However, increase in penetration of electric vehicle and need of downsizing the engine are expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the speedy urbanization and industrialization and high wear and tear of engine components are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive piston market in the near future.

The key players of global automotive piston market include Mahle Gmbh, Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., KSPG AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Federal-Mogul, Indian Piston Limited, Shriram Piston and Rings, Arias Piston, Capricorn Automotive, and Ross Racing Piston.

Key Benefits for Automotive Piston Market:

This study presents an analytical depiction of the global automotive piston market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Automotive Piston Key Market Segments:

By Material:

Steel

Aluminum

By Type:

Trunk Piston

Crosshead Piston

Slipper Piston

Deflector Piston

By Piston Coating:

Thermal Barrier Coating Piston

Dry Film Lubricating Coating Piston

Oil Shedding Coating Piston

By Vehicle:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa