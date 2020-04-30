Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024
This report studies the automotive steering wheel switch market. It used to allow more functions to be controlled without increasing the number of switches on the steering wheel, enabling drivers to select and operate more vehicle functions while keeping their hands on the wheel.
Scope of the Report:
The global average price of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is in the decreasing trend, from 17.1 USD/Unit in 2012 to 15.6 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch includes split and modular, and the proportion of split in 2016 is about 63%.
Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is Passenger Vehicle, and consumption proportion in 2016 is about 78%.
The worldwide market for Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 1560 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Automotive Steering Wheel Switch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ZF
Delphi
Orman
Alps
Tokai Rika
Valeo
Panasonic
Leopold Kostal
TOYODENSO
Marquardt
LS Automotive
Changjiang Automobile
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Split
Modular
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Steering Wheel Switch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Automotive Steering Wheel Switch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Automotive Steering Wheel Switch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Automotive Steering Wheel Switch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Steering Wheel Switch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Automotive Steering Wheel Switch by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Steering Wheel Switch by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Steering Wheel Switch by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Steering Wheel Switch by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive Steering Wheel Switch by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market Forecast (2019-2024)
