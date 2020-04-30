Baby Personal Care Market 2019: Global Growth, Size, Share, Statistics, Price, Demand and Industry Analysis 2025 Forecast Report
This report focuses on Baby Personal Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Personal Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The global Baby Personal Care market is valued at 55400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 90100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.
Baby Personal Care Products refers to the eraser, spray or other similar methods, spread in any part of the body surface (skin, hair, nails and lips) to achieve clean, eliminate bad odors, skin care, beauty and modified purpose industrial and household chemicals used to clean, eliminate bad odors, skin care, beauty and grooming purposes various auxiliary tools products.
Economies including Europe, North America, and the Middle East account for a significant share of the baby personal care market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high CAGR on account of rising in disposable incomes. Regarding revenue, the U.S. market is anticipated to hold a significant share in the baby personal care market over the forecast period.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Procter & Gamble
Unilever
Johnson & Johnson
Avon
Kimberly-Clark
Beiersdorf
Bonpoint
Burt’s Bees
Marks & Spencer
Nivea
Asda Group
Oral B Laboratories
Alliance Boots
Sebamed
Pigeon
Nestle S.A
BABISIL
Cotton Babies, Inc.
Danone S.A.
The Himalaya Drug Company
Farlin Infant Products Corporation
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
Segment by Type:
Hair Care Products
Skin Care Products
Toiletries
Convenience Products
Others
Segment by Application:
0-3 Months
3-6 Months
6-9 Months
9-12 Months
12-18 Months
18-24 Months
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
