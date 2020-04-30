Behavioral Biometrics Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2019-2025
Behavioral Biometrics Market Overview:
Behavioral biometrics provide a new generation of user security solutions to identify individuals based on their behavioral traits such as speech patterns, keystrokes dynamics, and others. Significant adoption of behavioral biometrics solutions, rise in number of online transactions, and increase in number of frauds associated with it are the key factors driving the growth of the global behavioral biometrics market. The major goal of the behavioral biometrics solutions is to protect organizations’ and individuals’ data from any unauthorized access and to provide the enhanced security to its users.
Development of IoT landscape and increase in need for enhanced security systems further fuel the growth of the market. However, performance issues and increase in concerns toward security with these solutions are some major factors hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, factors such as growing market of cloud-based behavioral biometrics is expected to create remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the upcoming years.
Get Free Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-AMR-ICT-135499
The global behavioral biometrics market is segmented based on component, type, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Depending on type, it is segregated into keystroke dynamics, gait analysis, signature analysis, voice recognition, and others. As per deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud based. Application wise, it is fragmented into identity proofing, continuous authentication, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & prevention, and others. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The global behavioral biometrics market is dominated by key players such as BehavioSec Inc., BioCatch, EZMCOM Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NuData Security Inc., Plurilock, Samsung SDS, SecuredTouch Inc, and others.
Enquiry about [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-AMR-ICT-135499
Key Benefits for Behavioral Biometrics Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global behavioral biometrics market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
Behavioral Biometrics Key Market Segments:
By Component
Software
Service
By Type
Keystroke Dynamics
Gait Analysis
Signature Analysis
Voice Recognition
Others
By Deployment Model
On-premise
Cloud
By Application
Identity Proofing
Continuous Authentication
Risk and Compliance Management
Fraud Detection & Prevention
Purchase [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-AMR-ICT-135499/
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMBs
By Industry-vertical
BFSI
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare
Government & Defense
IT & Telecom
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
BehavioSec Inc.
BioCatch
EZMCOM Inc.
IBM Corporation
NEC Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc.
NuData Security Inc.
Plurilock
Samsung SDS
SecuredTouch Inc.