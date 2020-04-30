Behavioral Biometrics Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2019-2025

Behavioral Biometrics Market Overview:

Behavioral biometrics provide a new generation of user security solutions to identify individuals based on their behavioral traits such as speech patterns, keystrokes dynamics, and others. Significant adoption of behavioral biometrics solutions, rise in number of online transactions, and increase in number of frauds associated with it are the key factors driving the growth of the global behavioral biometrics market. The major goal of the behavioral biometrics solutions is to protect organizations’ and individuals’ data from any unauthorized access and to provide the enhanced security to its users.

Development of IoT landscape and increase in need for enhanced security systems further fuel the growth of the market. However, performance issues and increase in concerns toward security with these solutions are some major factors hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, factors such as growing market of cloud-based behavioral biometrics is expected to create remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the upcoming years.

The global behavioral biometrics market is segmented based on component, type, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Depending on type, it is segregated into keystroke dynamics, gait analysis, signature analysis, voice recognition, and others. As per deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud based. Application wise, it is fragmented into identity proofing, continuous authentication, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & prevention, and others. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global behavioral biometrics market is dominated by key players such as BehavioSec Inc., BioCatch, EZMCOM Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NuData Security Inc., Plurilock, Samsung SDS, SecuredTouch Inc, and others.

Behavioral Biometrics Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Service

By Type

Keystroke Dynamics

Gait Analysis

Signature Analysis

Voice Recognition

Others

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Identity Proofing

Continuous Authentication

Risk and Compliance Management

Fraud Detection & Prevention

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMBs

By Industry-vertical

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

BehavioSec Inc.

BioCatch

EZMCOM Inc.

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

NuData Security Inc.

Plurilock

Samsung SDS

SecuredTouch Inc.