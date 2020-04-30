Bottled Deep Ocean Water Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2017-2025

Bottled deep ocean water is made by the cold, salty water which is found deep below the surface of Earth’s oceans. The surface water of the oceans and the deep water differs in the temperature and salinity. Deep ocean water is found at depths of between 250 and 1500 meters. It is free of sunlight and life forms, characterized by its mineral density, cleanliness and trace elements. The water has a very uniform temperature, around 0-3 °C, and a salinity of about 3.5%, which after purification is marketed as premium drinking water for the household and food industry. The bottled deep ocean water is highly pure and contains a number of nutrients such as magnesium, calcium, potassium, chromium, selenium, zinc, and vanadium. The bottled deep ocean water is rich in electrolytes, which rehydrates athletes faster than normal water, due to which the demand for bottled deep ocean water is increasing among the athletes and sports persons all over the world, leading to the growth of bottled deep ocean water market.

Bottled Deep Ocean Water Market Segmentation

The bottled deep ocean water market can be segmented on the basis of types, application, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

By types, the bottled deep ocean water market can be segmented into the flavored water, unflavored water, and sparkling water. Among these the unflavored bottled deep ocean water is the most demanded one among the household consumers, followed by the flavored bottled deep ocean water which is the most consumed one by athletes. With the increasing number of people leaving sugary carbonated sodas and sports drinks, the water category will continue to grow both in depth and breadth. Hence the bottled deep ocean water is expected to grow significantly within the segments in the forecast period.

By application, the bottled deep ocean water market can be segmented into food and beverage industry, and pharmaceutical industry. In the food and beverage industry, the bottled deep ocean water is used in health foods, beverages, liquors and for drinking purposes. In the pharmaceutical industry, the bottled deep ocean water is used for atopic dermatitis treatment, mineral/trace element supplements and nutraceuticals.

By packaging, the bottled deep ocean water market can be segmented through the size of bottles. The various size of the bottles includes 250 ml, 330 ml, 500 ml and 1000 ml bottles. Among these the 500 ml bottles are experiencing high sales in the market, followed by 330 ml bottles.

By distribution channel, the bottled deep ocean water market can be segmented into direct and indirect sales channel, which can be further sub-segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, departmental stores, online retail and other retail stores.

By region, the bottled deep ocean water market can be segmented into five distinctive regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Among these, the Asia Pacific region is leading the bottled deep ocean water market due to increase in demand in Japan, Hawaii, Taiwan and other regions.

Bottled Deep Ocean Water Market Drivers, Trends, and Drivers

Base on the recent trend of being healthy and consuming nutritious food and drinks, the demand for bottled deep ocean water is expected to increase in the forecast period. The most promising benefits that can be attained from deep ocean water are that it is able to improve the cholesterol profiles in the serum and liver in human. It provides protection from cardiovascular diseases by decreasing the total cholesterol, triglyceride, atherogenic index, and malondialdehyde levels. Drinking deep ocean water regularly helps in controlling blood pressure, manage diabetes, decrease the risk of osteoporosis, regulates body metabolism, and accelerates recovery from physical fatigue. Apart from all the benefits, a large population across the world is unaware of the bottled deep ocean water, which is mainly restraining the global bottled deep ocean water market.

Bottled Deep Ocean Water Market Key Players

The benefits of bottled deep ocean water are attracting the manufacturers to produce and distribute the products in the market. Some of the key manufacturers in the bottled deep ocean water market are Kona Deep Corporation, Taiwan Yes Deep Ocean Water Co., Ltd., Hawaii Deep Blue LLC., Deep Ocean Enterprise, Pacific Deep Ocean Biotech Ltd., Menehune Water Co., FineWaters Media, LLC., FineWaters Media, LLC., and others.

