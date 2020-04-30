Case Packers Market to Reach a Valuation of US$1,450.7 7 Million by 2025, Owing to Thriving Demand from Food and Beverages Industry

The global case packers market is categorized by the presence of numerous players operating in it. Players in the market are focusing on innovation to cater the demand from the end user industry. Key players in the global case packers market are experimenting with novel strategies to strengthen their market hold. Some of the prominent players operating in the global case packers market are Shibuya Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Tetra Pak International S.A., Rovema GmbH, and Marchesini Group S.p.A,

As per a recent market report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on global case packers market, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$1,450.7 million by 2025 end, rising at a steady CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period that is 2017- 2025. The market was evaluated at US$1,457.2 mn in 2017.

On the basis of end-use industry, food and beverage industry leads the market share of the segment owing to the huge demand. Geographically, Europe and North America altogether holds substantial share in the regional market at present. Case packer market in Asia Pacific region is rising at great speed owing to the presence of numerous end user industries in the region. The case packer market in the region is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. And it is estimated to surpass Europe and North America market in the near future

Robotic Case Packers to Lead Machine Type Segment

Case packers find extensive application in several end-use industries including food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The growing demand from food and beverage industry is expected to propel the global case packers market. On the basis of machine type, robotic case packers have more demand among the end users. This is mainly because of its ability to pick up irregular shape. Further, it allows more rotation as compared to other machine type. The rise in the demand of end users dealing in different product portfolio is fueling the global robotic case packers market. Globally, the demand for the robotic case packers segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Apart from this, low cost associated with the automatic case packers is encouraging small scale manufacturer. This is expected to rise the market of share of the automatic case packers market.

Limited Flexibility of Case Packers to Restrains Growth

Non-compatibility of case packers machines with the vivid shape and size of products is the biggest problem faced by the end user. Apart from this high cost of the case packers again expected to hamper the market growth. To overcome the restraints, manufacturer of the case packers market is focusing on the advance technology like artificial intelligence to cater the flexibility demand of end users.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Case Packers Market (Machine Type – Robotic and Automatic; Product Type – Top Load, Side Load, and Wraparound; End-Use Industry – Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, and Home Care) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025.”

The Global Case Packers Market has been segmented based on:

By Machine Type

Robotic Case Packers

Automatic Case Packers

By Product Type

Top Load

Side Load

Wraparound

By End Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

Middles East & Africa (MEA)

