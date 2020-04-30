Color Sensor Market 2019 by Emerging Technology with Top Key Players- Sharp Microelectronics, Rohm Semiconductor, TT Electronics, Omron, Intersil and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Color Sensor Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

Color detection sensors are used for detecting the color of the surface and then cast light such as green, red, and blue LEDs on the objects to be tested, and to calculate the chromaticity coordinates from the reflected radiation and compare with previously stored reference colors. A color recognition channel allows the user to associate the specific characteristics of the target with the values stored in the sensor’s internal memory. These sensors are useful in the monitoring of color consistency in areas such as packaging & printing, plastics, textile production, and other continuous output processes.



This report focuses on Color Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Color Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sharp Microelectronics

Rohm Semiconductor

TT Electronics

Omron

Vishay Semiconductor Opto Division

Intersil

Maxim Integrated

Avago Technologies

Hitachi

Aptina Imaging

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type covers

Monocolour Sensors

RGB Color Sensors

The global Color Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Surveillance

