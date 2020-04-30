Competitive Landscape of Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market: Countermeasures Of Economic Impact And Marketing Channels To 2025

Global Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market: Overview

Time temperature indicator labels are used prominently to monitor the temperature of perishable shipments so as to avoid them getting spoiled during shipping and transportation. These are non-reversible temperature labels used by cold chain shipping companies and other end users in food and pharmaceutical sectors. Their use helps in controlling temperature excess temperatures perishable items such as medicines and food might get exposed to during the transportation. Time temperature indicator labels reduce the chances of costly spoilage and its adverse impact the economy of countries. The technology intertwined with time temperature indicator labels varies in complexity. Rising industry efforts to unveil low-cost, easy-to-use labels for the food industry is driving the evolution of the time temperature indicator labels market.

Contemporary technologies for time temperature indicator labels include radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, near-field communication (NFC) tags and data loggers. Though the uptake of these labels is still limited, they continue to transform the storage, supply, and distribution of various food perishables and pharmaceuticals across the globe.

The study offers carefully evaluates findings and insights on the prospective demand for various technologies in time temperature indicator labels.

Global Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising trade activities pertaining to exports and imports of perishable items is a key factor driving the global time temperature indicator labels market. Rising use of these labels in clinical supplies is also booting the market. The rising demand for seafood and wine in various parts of developing economies has bolstered the shipping of these items. The trend has intensified the need for saving their spoilage from temperature abuse, thus reinforcing the demand for time temperature indicator labels. Rising uptake of low cost temperature monitoring solutions has accentuated revenues of the global market in recent years. The market is receiving solid boost from rising demand for fresh produce in numerous developing and developed nations.

However, one of the most prominent factor that dampens the prospects of the time temperature indicator labels market is the lack of awareness among end users. Even several retail shops who have integrated their food products with time temperature indicator labels seem to take a backseat. This is because of the losses incurred due to product returns by their consumers. On the other hand, the global time temperature indicator labels is likely to make large strides supported by rising research and development activities that may light to advanced technologies. The advent of temperature monitoring devices with novel technologies and hybrid time temperature indicators has created vast lucrative prospect in the global time temperature indicator labels market. Rising application of thin film printed electronics technology is a case in point.

Global Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market: Regional Outlook

The study takes a closer look at the prevailing opportunities in key regional markets and the trends that will boost their prospects in the next few years. The various assessments of the regional dynamic also helps stakeholders to identify emerging markets for time temperature indicator labels. Among the various key regional markets, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to contribute sizeable revenues to the global time temperature indicator labels market. This is attributed to rapidly rising adoption of time temperature labels for the transportation of vegetables and fruits, pharmaceuticals, and seafood.

Global Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market: Competitive Landscape

The study offers detailed insights into the strategies adopted by various players to bolster their presence in the time temperature indicator labels market. It also highlights the impact of the strategies adopted by top players to gain competitive edge over others. Some of the companies vying for prominent shares in the global time temperature indicator labels are Insignia Technologies Ltd., Biosynergy, Inc., Deltatrak Inc., Bizerba SE & Co. KG, Thin Film Electronics Inc., and Temptime Corporation.