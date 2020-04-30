Data Converter Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Data Converter Market (by type (analog-to-digital, digital-to-analog converters), industry (consumer electronics, medical, industrial, communications, automotive, test, measurement), sampling rate (high-speed, general-purpose data converters)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Data Converter. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Data Converter cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Data Converter growth factors.

The forecast Data Converter Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Data Converter on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global data converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The growth in need for power consumption data market, increase in usage of smart devices, rise in demand for high resolution images in scientific and medical applications and radio frequency sampling data converters are witnessing a significant demand in data convertor market. However, the factors restraining the growth of the market include lack of knowledge regarding where and how the needs to be utilized in smartphones and the integration of RF data convertors into FPGA and system on chip. Moreover, several companies are working to create a converter which consumes low power and so that it becomes cost effective as there is demand for data convertors in the market which is considered to be the growing opportunity for the key players in the data converter market.

Market Segmentation by Type, Industry and Sampling Rate

The report on global data converter market covers segments such as type, industry and sampling rate. The type segments include analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters. On the basis of industry the global data converter market is categorized into consumer electronics, medical, industrial, communications, automotive and test, and measurement. Furthermore, on the basis of sampling rate the data converter market is segmented as high-speed data converters and general-purpose data converters.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global data converter market such as, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated, Avia Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Intersil, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Cirrus, DATEL, and IQ-Analog.

