Digital Commerce Market Challenges and Trends, Competitive analysis by Top Key Players: Amazon.com, JD.com, Alibaba, eBay, Rakuten, Groupon, ASOS.com, Walmart Inc., Barnes & Noble

Digital commerce is the buying and selling of goods and services using the Internet, mobile networks and commerce infrastructure. It includes the marketing activities that support these transactions, including people, processes and technologies to execute the offering of development content, analytics, promotion, pricing, customer acquisition and retention, and customer experience at all touchpoints throughout the customer buying journey.

The Digital Commerce Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

By Market Players: Amazon.com, JD.com, Alibaba, eBay, Rakuten, Groupon, ASOS.com, Walmart Inc., Barnes & Noble

The initial section provides an industry overview of the Digital Commerce market. This part of the study includes market specifications and definitions. In addition, the type of machine is described in detail. Market applications are discussed in the next study. The dynamics that affect the development of the global market, such as drivers, challenges, opportunities and trends, are detailed in this Survey Report.

The Global Digital Commerce Market is gaining pace and businesses have started understanding the benefits of analytics in the present day highly dynamic business environment. The market has witnessed several important developments over the past few years, with mounting volumes of business data and the shift from traditional data analysis platforms to self-service business analytics being some of the most prominent ones.

This report focuses on the Digital Commerce in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The competitive landscape of the Global Digital Commerce Market has also been described in high detail. The competitive landscape section of the report presents the major vendors operating in the global market. These vendors are analyzed based on attributes such as their product profile, product introductions, SWOT analysis, and contact information. Each of the key players in the market is revealed in terms of their basic company data, key competitors, and presence of manufacturing bases

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future.

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Table of Content

Global Digital Commerce Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023

Chapter 1 Digital Commerce Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Commerce

1.2 Digital Commerce Market Segmentation by Type in 2016

1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Digital Commerce by Type in 2016

1.2.1 Business to Business

1.2.2 Business to Customer

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Digital Commerce Market Segmentation by Application in 2016

1.3.1 Digital Commerce Consumption Market Share by Application in 2016

1.3.2 Apparel and accessories

1.3.3 Electronic and media

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Digital Commerce Market Segmentation by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Digital Commerce (2013-2023)

1.5.1 Global Product Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.5.2 Global Product Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Digital Commerce Industry

2.1 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

2.1.1 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

2.1.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trend

2.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Digital Commerce Market Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Digital Commerce Production and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)

3.2 Global Digital Commerce Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)

3.3 Global Digital Commerce Average Price by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)

3.4 Manufacturers Digital Commerce Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type

3.5 Digital Commerce Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.5.1 Digital Commerce Market Concentration Rate

3.5.2 Digital Commerce Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter 4 Global Digital Commerce Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Digital Commerce Production by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Commerce Production Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

4.3 Global Digital Commerce Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

4.4 Global Digital Commerce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

