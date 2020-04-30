Digital Isolator Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Digital Isolator Market (by type (capacitive, magnetic and giant magneto resistive), channel, vertical (automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, telecommunication, energy & power, healthcare), application (ADCs, DC/DC converters, gate drivers, CAN isolation, USB)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Digital Isolator . Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Digital Isolator cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Digital Isolator growth factors.

The forecast Digital Isolator Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Digital Isolator on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global digital isolator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Digital isolator offers better power efficiency, more reliability and less expensiveness. New isolators with top quality mold compound could be highly demanded in the industries that deal with rough weather conditions are expected to be the driving factors for the growth of the digital isolator market. However, digital isolators can transmit signals with data ranges over 100 Kbps and the attached module to transmit data below the said records is likely to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising applications towards the renewable energy sources are giving the growth opportunities for wind, solar and hydel energy industries.

Market Segmentation by Type, Channel, Vertical, and Application

The report on global digital isolator market covers segments such as type, channel, vertical, and application. The type segments include capacitive coupling, magnetic coupling and giant magneto resistive. On the basis of channel the global digital isolator market is categorized into 2 channel, 4 channel, 6 channel, 8 channel and others. Furthermore, based on vertical the digital isolator market is segmented as automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, telecommunication, energy & power, healthcare and others. Based on application the digital isolator market is segmented as ADCs, DC/DC converters, gate drivers, CAN isolation, USB & other communication ports and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global digital isolator market such as, National Instruments, NXP Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, ROHM Semiconductor, Broadcom, Silicon Labs, Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated, NVE, and Infineon Technologies.

