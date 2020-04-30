Electrolyte Analyzers Market Growth, Future Trends and Forecast 2024

Electrolyte Analyzers Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) an extensive analysis of competition by top manufacturers (Convergent Technologies, Meizhou Cornley Hi-Tech, JS Medicina Electronica, Meril Life Sciences, HANNA Instruments, BPC BioSed, Caretium Medical Instruments, URIT Medical Electronic, Erba diagnostics Mannheim, Hycel Handelsgeselschaft m.b.H., IDEXX LABORATORIES, Nova Biomedical, Roche, SFRI, Medica, Human, Shenzhen Genius Electronics). It also offers in-intensity insight of the Electrolyte Analyzers industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Electrolyte Analyzers market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Abstract of Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Electrolyte analyzers measure electrolyte levels in the human body to detect metabolic imbalances and measure renal and cardiac function. The electrolytes measured include sodium (Na+), potassium (K+), chloride (Cl-) and bicarbonate (HCO3- or CO2). Electrolyte analyzers are used in hospital and reference laboratories, and also point of care settings. Most electrolyte analyzers use blood plasma, serum, or urine samples; some analyzers can use whole blood (for faster turnaround time) and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Electrolytes are measured using ion selective electrodes (ISE) and colorimetric and photometric techniques. Most electrolyte analyzers are capable of high throughput ranging from 400 to 2400 tests per hour.

Based on Product Type, Electrolyte Analyzers market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers: Fully-automatic, Semi-automatic

Based on end users/applications, Electrolyte Analyzers market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into: Medical Applications, Experimental Applications

Nowadays, most electrolyte analyzers are based on ISE technology. The main function of electrolyte analyzers is to measure the concentration of electrolyte, such as Sodium ion, Potassium ion, Calcium ion and carbondioxide. However, nowadays electrolyte analyzers become more functional and smart. Some companies, such as American Beckman, Nova, Ciba Corning, Switzerland AVL, Finland Kone can produce electrolyte analyzers which can measure blood gas/kidney function and can measure Ca2 +, Mg2 +, Li + in the same time. These products have become the leading products in the market.

Products based on other technology are also developed. Dry reagent with Kodak has successfully developed some products in which dry reagent are used. German BM (now Roche Diagnostics GmbH Diagnostics Division) can provide products with enzymatic assay kit. Biosensor products are specific and sensitive. Users do not need to separate blood samples before testing and therefore non-professional staff can master the skills for measurement very quickly for clinical chemistry analysis in recent years. Because of this trend, patients can get measurement in ICU, home or operation rooms in time and their health can be monitored conveniently and this is called point of care testing (POCT). It can be estimated that a variety of biosensor-based analyzers will be popular in the future and portable, hand-held analytical instruments as well as implantable analyzers will be an important part of POCT.

This report focuses on the Electrolyte Analyzers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

