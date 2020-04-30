EPharmacies Market 2019: Global Product Type, In-Depth Research, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global ePharmacies Market

This report focuses on the global ePharmacies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ePharmacies development in United States, Europe and China.

ePharmacy or Internet pharmacy or online pharmacy is an online platform which acts an an intermediary between consumer and the seller for the sale of medicines via online retail platforms.

North America dominated the ePharmacy market in 2017 with the largest market share. High adoption of ecommerce, increase in online orders, and growth in elderly population are some of the key factors that contribute to the large share of the market. Presence of well-established players and increase in pharmaceutical needs, especially of baby boomers, are also expected to drive growth.

The key players covered in this study

The Kroger Co.

Walgreen Co.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

CVS Health

Express Scripts Holding Company

Giant Eagle, Inc.

DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)

Rowlands Pharmacy

OptumRx, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

