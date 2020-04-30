Escalator Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Escalator Market 2019

Escalator is a type of vertical transportation in the form of a moving staircase which carries people between floors of a building.

The global Escalator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Escalator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Escalator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schindler Group

Kone Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Dover

Hyundai Elevator

Fujitec

Mitsubishi Electric

SIGMA

Otis

Omega

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Parallel

Multi-parallel

Walkway

Others (Crisscross and Spiral)

Segment by Application

Commercial

Public transit

Others (Institutional Sector and Residential)

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Escalator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Escalator

1.2 Escalator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Escalator Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Parallel

1.2.3 Multi-parallel

1.2.4 Walkway

1.2.5 Others (Crisscross and Spiral)

1.3 Escalator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Escalator Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Public transit

1.3.4 Others (Institutional Sector and Residential)

1.4 Global Escalator Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Escalator Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Escalator Market Size

1.5.1 Global Escalator Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Escalator Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Escalator Business

7.1 Schindler Group

7.1.1 Schindler Group Escalator Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Escalator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Schindler Group Escalator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kone Corporation

7.2.1 Kone Corporation Escalator Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Escalator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kone Corporation Escalator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Thyssenkrupp AG

7.3.1 Thyssenkrupp AG Escalator Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Escalator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Thyssenkrupp AG Escalator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dover

7.4.1 Dover Escalator Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Escalator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dover Escalator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hyundai Elevator

7.5.1 Hyundai Elevator Escalator Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Escalator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hyundai Elevator Escalator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fujitec

7.6.1 Fujitec Escalator Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Escalator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fujitec Escalator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mitsubishi Electric

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Escalator Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Escalator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Escalator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SIGMA

7.8.1 SIGMA Escalator Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Escalator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SIGMA Escalator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

