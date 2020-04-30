Evolving Industry Trends : Overactive Bladder Therapeutics Market to 2019-2025: Astellas Pharma, Allergan, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Teva (Activas)

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a bladder disorder that results in an abnormal urge to urinate, urinary frequency, and nocturia (voiding at night). Some patients may also experience urinary incontinence (involuntary loss of bladder control).

North America is the largest consumption market of Overactive Bladder Treatment with prevalence as high as 11% and high medical level. In 2017, North America accounts for 49.59%.

Followed North America, Europe is the second largest consumption market with share of 27.84%. Besides, Japan is also an important market with market share over 17%. China and other Asian countries is the emerging market with the fastest growth rate, though there is no large manufacturer of Overactive Bladder Treatment drugs.

The Overactive Bladder Treatment market can be segmented as Anticholinergics, Mirabegron, Botox and Other Drugs. Among them, Anticholinergics account for the largest market share while it is in a decreasing trend. The growth rate of Mirabegron and Botox is fast.

In 2018, the global Overactive Bladder Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Overactive Bladder Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Overactive Bladder Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Astellas Pharma

Allergan

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Teva (Activas)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Anticholinergics

Mirabegron

Botox

Market segment by Application, split into

Idiopathic Overactive Bladder

Neurogenic Overactive Bladder

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Overactive Bladder Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Overactive Bladder Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Overactive Bladder Therapeutics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

