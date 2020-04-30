Fish Oil Supplements Market – Perceive Substantial Growth by 2026

The changing lifestyle and dietary habits of consumers has significantly limited their nutritional intake, which has consequently increased their awareness towards dietary supplements as they exceptionally enhance one’s diet by covering the shortfalls. Fish oil supplements are gaining popularity these days with the rising in awareness about its amazing health benefits. Fish oil contains high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, high protein levels, some important vitamins and minerals, and low saturated fats. Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), that are essential fatty acids, therefore are important in the diet. EPA and DHA in fish oil supplements improve heart health by reducing triglycerides, control blood pressure, cholesterol levels, reduce plagues. Fish oil supplements are known to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, reduce inflammation, improve eye health and promote brain health. Currently, Asia Pacific and North America are key regions in the market for fish oil supplements. The demand for fish oil supplements is supposed to increase during the forecast period due to its huge application in the food and pharma industry.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51252

There is a huge demand for food supplements with properties beneficial for health due to the increased preference of health-conscious consumers about having a healthy diet. Fish oil supplements are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients. Recently, FDA and NHS has advised to have about 2-3 servings of fish per week for its benefits due to omega-3 fatty acids thus pulling more demand for fish oil supplements market. People tend to prefer fish oil supplements over including fish servings in diet cause of many reasons like disliking of fish taste or smell, the time required to prepare the servings, etc. The deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids has lead to many health problems like ADHD, asthma, autoimmune disease, and heart risks. Thus there is an increasing tendency of consumers towards consumption of fish oil supplements. Recent studies also have shown the benefit of fish oil supplements for good skin and dental problems as well as muscle gaining and bodybuilding. Fish oil supplement pills are getting more popular these days as consumers prefer them over other forms of supplements. Fish oil supplements are considered safe for consumption but however have minor side effects like fishy mouth, nausea, diarrhea, etc. Bound to all the beneficial factor given by fish oil supplements, a positive growth in demand for these products is expected during the forecast period.

Some of the major players of fish oil supplements market are Nordic Naturals, Omega Protein Corporation, TASA, Oceana Group, Blueline foods India Pvt. Ltd., AdvaCare Pharma, Nature’s Way Products Inc., Austevoll Seafood ASA etc. More Industrialists and organic product developers showing keen interests in the fish oil supplements as the demand is amplifying every year.