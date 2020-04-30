Future Growth of SON (Self-Organizing Networks) Market to Grow at a CAGR of +11% During and Forecasts, 2019 To 2025 Forecast Period: Key Vendors like ASOCS, Astellia, ASUS, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, BLiNQ Networks, CellOnyx, Cellwize, CelPlan

“SON (Self-Organizing Network) technology minimizes the lifecycle cost of running a mobile network by eliminating manual configuration of network elements at the time of deployment, right through to dynamic optimization and troubleshooting during operation. Besides improving network performance and customer experience, SON can significantly reduce the cost of mobile operator services, improving the OpEx-to-revenue ratio and deferring avoidable CapEx.

The Top Key Players include: ASOCS, Astellia, ASUS, AT&T, ATDI, ATIS, Baicells Technologies, BCE, Benu Networks, Bharti Airtel, BLiNQ Networks, BoostEdge, Broadcom, CableLabs, Casa Systems, Cavium, CBNL, CCI, CCS, CCSA, Celcite,,CellOnyx,,Cellwize,,CelPlan Technologies,,Celtro,,Cisco Systems,,Citrix Systems among others.

Largely driven by the increasing complexity of today’s multi-RAN mobile networks – including network densification and spectrum heterogeneity, as well as 5G NR (New Radio) infrastructure rollouts, global investments in SON technology are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% between 2019 and 2025. By the end of 2025, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that SON will account for a market worth $5.5 Billion.

Although SON was originally developed as an operational approach to streamline cellular RAN (Radio Access Network) deployment and optimization, mobile operators and vendors are increasingly focusing on integrating new capabilities such as self-protection against digital security threats, and self-learning through artificial intelligence techniques, as well as extending the scope of SON beyond the RAN to include both mobile core and transport network segments – which will be critical to address 5G requirements such as end-to-end network slicing. In addition, dedicated SON solutions for Wi-Fi and other access technologies have also emerged, to simplify wireless networking in home and enterprise environments.

Global SON (Self-Organizing Networks) Market Key Segments:

Mobile Network Optimization

– SON

– Conventional Mobile Network Planning & Optimization

SON Network Segment Submarkets

– RAN (Radio Access Network)

– Mobile Core

– Transport (Backhaul & Fronthaul)

SON Architecture Submarkets

– C-SON (Centralized SON)

– D-SON (Distributed SON)

– SON Access Network Technology Submarkets

– 2G & 3G

– LTE

– 5G

– Wi-Fi & Others

