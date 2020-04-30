Gas Turbine Service Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Gas Turbine Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 135 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Gas Turbine Service Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

In this report, we study the services for gas turbine. Stringent emission regulations for gas turbines and upgradation of aging fleet of gas turbine drive the market for gas turbine Services.

A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.

The classification of gas turbine services includes heavy duty services and aero-derivative services, and the proportion of heavy duty services is about 79% in 2017, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Gas turbine services are for power generation, oil and gas and other field. The most proportion of gas turbine services is for power generation, and the revenue in 2017 is about 7.94 billion USD.

Middle East region enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 31.8% in 2017. Following Middle East, North America is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 24.9%. North America has large number of existing and aging gas turbines fleet in the U.S. and Canada. Large number of long term service agreements for gas turbine services are also seen this region. In addition, demand for gas turbine services for mechanical drive application for process industry will also drive the market for gas turbines services in North America.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gas Turbine Service market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21000 million by 2024, from US$ 16500 million in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

General Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Siemens

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

MTU Aero Engines

Ansaldo Energia

Sulzer

MAN Diesel and Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

Segmentation by product type:

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services

Segmentation by application:

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gas Turbine Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Gas Turbine Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gas Turbine Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gas Turbine Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Gas Turbine Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

