Germany Acid Proof Lining Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2016-2026

The need for protecting industrial surfaces exposed to corrosive chemicals will continue to influence the demand for acid proof lining in Germany. In 2016, the acid proof lining market in Germany is expected to reach market value of US$ 4,296.2 Mn, at a y-o-y growth of 5.1% over 2015. The rising incidences of industrial equipment damages owing to the mechanical abrasion is also anticipated to drive the demand for acid proof linings in Germany.

The industrial use of acid proof lining in coating the floor tiles of various manufacturing units is expected to fuel the growth of Germany’s acid proof lining market. The rising necessity of providing durable solutions to industrial infrastructure is observed as a key driver for the growth of the Germany acid proof lining market. Furthermore, the mounting private equity investments will continue to boost the growth of the Germany acid proof lining market. However, the high costs of veneering industrial surfaces will be a major challenge hampering the demand for expensive yet highly-durable acid proof lining types such as carbon brick coating.

On the basis of material-type, the acid proof lining market in Germany will witness the fastest growth in the thermoplastics lining segment. In 2015, the thermoplastics lining segment is estimated to have accounted for over 25% of total market share in Germany’s acid proof lining market. By the end of 2016, the share of thermoplastics lining segment is expected to grow at a substantial rate, closing in on the ceramic brick lining market share, which accounted for 34.8% in 2015.

The acid proof lining market in Germany is further segmented on the basis of end-use industries. Owing to the pervasive need of acid proof lining for protection against chemical abrasion, the chemical industries in Germany are expected to dominate the end-user segment with 29.3% market share in 2016. The water treatment facilities and power generation plants in Germany are also anticipated to fuel the demand for durable acid proof lining.

In order to expand the scope of application, the market for acid proof lining in Germany is undergoing reforms that favour manufacturers. Small acid proof lining manufacturers will continue to emerge, owing to the low entry barriers. The leading companies in Germany’s acid proof lining market will expand their business operations to meet the surging adoption levels of acid proof linings from end-use industrial verticals such as metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, and automotive manufacturing. The key players of the Germany acid proof lining market include AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Steuler-Kch GmbH, SKO Säureschutz und Kunststoffbau GmbH, GBT-BÜCOLIT GmbH, Christen & Laudon GmbH Kunststoff – Apparatebau, A-SPT Protective Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Knapper Oberflächentechnik GmbH, Nittel GmbH & Co. KG, , Hurner-Funken GmbH and Simona AG, among others.

Long-term Outlook: The Germany acid proof lining market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2016-2026. In terms of value, the acid proof lining market in Germany will reach US$ 7.605.3 Mn by end of the forecast period.