Global Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2019 – Future Developments and Competitive Landscape Research Report 2025

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Size by Anesthesia Devices (Anesthesia Machines – Anesthesia Workstation, Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Ventilators and Anesthesia Monitors; Anesthesia Disposables – Anesthesia Masks and Anesthesia Accessories), by Respiratory Devices (Respiratory Devices – Humidifiers, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Reusable Resuscitators, Ventilators, and Respiratory Inhalers; Respiratory Measurement Devices – Pulse Oximetry Systems, Capnogarphs, Spirometers, Peak Flowmeters; Respiratory Disposables – Disposable oxygen masks, Resuscitators, Tracheostomy Tubes, Oxygen Cannula), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle-East & Africa and Forecast 2018 to 2025”.

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market size is estimated to be over USD 32.1 billion by 2025. Increase in the number of people diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), rising awareness and technological advancements are some of the prime reasons driving the global anestheisa and respiratory devices market growth. Global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

More than 500 million people globally are diagnosed COPD globally and about 300 million are affected by obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The prevalence of these diseases increases with age, affecting about 80% of the elderly population. By 2020, COPD is expected to be the third leading cause of death worldwide. Such high incidence of diseases and huge patient populations drive the market for anesthesia and respiratory devices. Developments in technology have stimulated the growth of the global anesthesia & respiratory devices market size. Market players are concentrating on enhancing the portability and mobility of these devices in addition to connectivity features that may enable remote operation of these devices. Thus, all the above mentioned factors collectively support the growth of the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market.

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented as anestheisa devices and respiratory devices. The global anestheisa devices segment market is further categorized as Anethesia machines and Anesthesia disposables. Anesthesia machines includes market analysis of anesthesia workstation, anesthesia delivery machines, anesthesia ventilators, and anesthesia monitors. Anesthesia disposables segment includes various types such as anesthesia masks and anesthesia accessories. The global respiratory devices segment market is further segmented as repiratory devices, repiratory measurement devices and respiratory disposables. The respiratory devices segment includes hunidifiers, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, positive airway pressure devices, reusable resuscitators, ventilators, and respiratory inhalers. The respiratory mesaurement devices market segmet is further analyzed for types such as pulse oximetry systems, capnographs, spirometers and peak flowmeters. The respiratory disposable segment is further classified as disposable oxygen masks, resuscitators, tracheostomy tubes, and oxygen cannula.

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Teleflex, Covidien, and Draeger are some of the prominent players operating in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market. The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is a highly competitive market with the presence of many global as well as local players. To enhance and expand their market share, key players are adopting various growth strategies such technological advancements, collaborations with other small players and others.

What does the report include?

The study on the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of anesthesia devices, respiratory devices and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

