Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market to reach USD billion 4.8 billion by 2025
Improved battery performance and efficiency, vehicle electrification for calculating precise and on-demand current, voltage and temperature measurements from the battery are the key drivers of automotive battery sensors market. Furthermore, adoption of new technologies with rising demand for battery electric vehicles for controlling carbon emissions offers lucrative opportunities to the market players. However, system malfunction is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the automotive battery sensors market is segmented into voltage, communication technology, vehicle type and hybrid vehicles. The voltage segment is classified into 12V, 24V and 48V. The communication technology segment is classified into Local Interconnect Network (LIN) and Controller Area Network (CAN). The vehicle type is segmented into Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Passenger Car (PC). Hybrid vehicle segment is classified into Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). The communication technology is anticipated to dominate the Automotive Battery Sensors market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.
The regional analysis of Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players include-
?Robert Bosch
?Continental
?Hella
?Vishay
?NXP
?Furukawa Electric
?Denso
?Texas Instruments
?TE Connectivity
?AMS AG
?Inomatic
?MTA SPA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Voltage:
?12V
?24V
?48V
By Communication Technology:
?Local Interconnect Network (LIN)
?Controller Area Network (CAN)
By Vehicle Type:
?Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
?Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
?Passenger Car (PC)
By Hybrid Vehicle:
?Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
?Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
By Regions:
?North America
oU.S.
oCanada
?Europe
oUK
oGermany
?Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
?Latin America
oBrazil
oMexico
?Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2015, 2016
Base year 2017
Forecast period 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market in Market Study:
?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
?Venture capitalists
?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
?Third-party knowledge providers
?Investment bankers
?Investors
