Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market to reach USD billion 4.8 billion by 2025.Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market valued approximately USD 2.16 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The automotive battery sensor market is driven by the rising carbon emission, growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and increased vehicle production.

Improved battery performance and efficiency, vehicle electrification for calculating precise and on-demand current, voltage and temperature measurements from the battery are the key drivers of automotive battery sensors market. Furthermore, adoption of new technologies with rising demand for battery electric vehicles for controlling carbon emissions offers lucrative opportunities to the market players. However, system malfunction is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the automotive battery sensors market is segmented into voltage, communication technology, vehicle type and hybrid vehicles. The voltage segment is classified into 12V, 24V and 48V. The communication technology segment is classified into Local Interconnect Network (LIN) and Controller Area Network (CAN). The vehicle type is segmented into Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Passenger Car (PC). Hybrid vehicle segment is classified into Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). The communication technology is anticipated to dominate the Automotive Battery Sensors market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

?Robert Bosch

?Continental

?Hella

?Vishay

?NXP

?Furukawa Electric

?Denso

?Texas Instruments

?TE Connectivity

?AMS AG

?Inomatic

?MTA SPA