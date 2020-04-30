Global Automotive Interior Materials Market to reach USD 70.2 billion by 2025
Increasing demand of durable and light weight automotive interior materials including polymers for manufacturing of various vehicle components such as door panels, dashboard, and others. Owing to stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission automotive manufacturers have started reducing vehicle weight and started using polymers for interior automotive materials. Thus, driving the overall market growth over the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the automotive interior materials market is segmented into type and vehicle type. The type segment is classified into Polymers, Genuine Leather, Fabric, Synthetic Leather and others. Synthetic leather is further divided into PU leather and PVC leather. Vehicle type is segmented into Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV). The Vehicle type segment is anticipated to dominate the Automotive Interior Materials market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.
The regional analysis of global automotive interior materials market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players include-
?Lear Corporation
?Adient PLC
?Toyota Boshoku Corporation
?Faurecia S.A.
?Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
?Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.
?Grupo Antolin
?Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
?Seiren Co., Ltd.
?DK Leather Corporation Berhad
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
?Type
oPolymers
oGenuine Leather
oFabric
oSynthetic Leather
?PU Leather
?PVC Leather
?Others
By Vehicle Type:
?Passenger Vehicles
?Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
?Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
By Regions:
?North America
oU.S.
oCanada
?Europe
oUK
oGermany
?Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
?Latin America
oBrazil
oMexico
?Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2015, 2016
Base year 2017
Forecast period 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Interior Materials Market in Market Study:
?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
?Venture capitalists
?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
?Third-party knowledge providers
?Investment bankers
?Investors
