Global Bioplastic Utensils Market Primary and Secondary Research, Product Research, Investment Overview, Size and Forecast by 2024

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

Bioplastic utensils are different from plastic ones in that they are derived from natural resources, hence “bioplastic” Whereas plastic utensils are constructed from petroleum, bioplastic utensils come from plants that are found naturally in the environment, such as corn, sugarcane, grass, bamboo, and other such materials. Therefore, because they are constructed of natural materials, they will more easily break down and decompose than traditional plastic will.

United States and Europe and dominating the bioplastic utensils market, due more and more consumers have strong environmental protection consciousness, high consumption levels and perfect sales channel (e.g. organic food stores and on-line shopping). Shortly, United and Europe will keep the market position and pioneering advantages. Asia-Pacific also in an important market, but the bioplastic utensils develops slowly, because of the weak environmental awareness, and the high price.

Compared to the conventional utensils (made from petrochemical plastics), the price of bioplastic utensils is too high, it’s too hard to expand massively, and most of the retailers are reluctant to stock (purchase) bioplastic utensils due to low demand, especially in the countries with low consumption levels, like China, Southeast Asia, India and South America.

Currently, the market is dominated by the players from US and Europe, like Biopak, Eco-Products, Inc, Trellis Earth, BioMass Packaging, World Centric, Bionatic GmbH, GreenGood, Better Earth, NatureHouse Green, BioGreenChoice, GreenHome, Vegware, Biodegradable Food Service, Ecogreen International and PrimeWare.

In future, as awareness of environment protection strengthening, and the rise of online shopping, people can buy bioplastic utensils online through their smartphone conveniently, more and more people will choose to use bioplastic utensils, not petrochemical plastics utensils.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bioplastic Utensils market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 42 million by 2024, from US$ 32 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bioplastic Utensils business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bioplastic Utensils market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bioplastic Utensils value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Below 3.0 Grams

3.0-3.5 Grams

3.5-4.0 Grams

4.0-4.5 Grams

4.5-5.0 Grams

5.0-5.5 Grams

Above 5.5 Grams

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Retail/Home

Commercial/Wholesale

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Biopak

Eco-Products, Inc

Trellis Earth

BioMass Packaging

World Centric

Bionatic GmbH

GreenGood

Better Earth

NatureHouse Green

BioGreenChoice

GreenHome

Vegware

Biodegradable Food Service

Eco Kloud

Ecogreen International

PrimeWare

Huhtamaki

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bioplastic Utensils consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Bioplastic Utensils market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bioplastic Utensils manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bioplastic Utensils with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bioplastic Utensils submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

