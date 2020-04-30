Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market Share, Status, Key Trends, Forecast to 2019-2024

2019 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicle’s emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

In the next five years, the Global consumption of CNG and LPG Vehicles will maintain about 10.85% annual growth rate.

The global average price of CNG and LPG vehicles is in the decreasing trend, from14.4 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 12.8 K USD/Unit g in 2018. With the situation of global economy and more company enter this industry; prices will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

MENA is a large consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.85%. Following south Asia, China is another important consumption place with the consumption market share of 15.03% in 2017.

Major Key Players of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market are:

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA

Great Wall Motors

Major Types of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles covered are:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Major Applications of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles covered are:

Home Use

Commercial Use

