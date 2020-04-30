Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 162 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

This report studies the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market. A vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck up dust and dirt, usually from floors, and from other surfaces such as upholstery and draperies. The dirt is collected by either a dust bag or a cyclone for later disposal. Vacuum cleaners, which are used in homes as well as in industry, exist in a variety of sizes and modelsâ€”small battery-powered hand-held devices, wheeled canister models for home use, domestic central vacuum cleaners, huge stationary industrial appliances that can handle several hundred litres of dust before being emptied, and self-propelled vacuum trucks for recovery of large spills or removal of contaminated soil. Specialized shop vacuums can be used to suck up both dust and liquids.

Based on end-use market, residential segment dominated the market during 2017, with a market share of over 88.13%, with the rise in disposable income and rising health awareness, improved standards of living. Growing sales is also seen in commercial use sector, such as offices, hotels, restaurants and etc.

In terms of percentage share contribution by product category, the hybrid cordless vacuum cleaner segment is expected to account for 80.56% by 2023, emerging as the leading segment by value. The growing market for cordless vacuum cleaners has also attracted new entrants with customized products and improved features. Existing vendors are also striving to expand their product portfolio, to have a better reach of the market.

Currently, the cordless vacuum cleaner consumption market is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. China is major production base for cordless vacuum cleaner products, well-known foreign brands have set up joint ventures in China or looking for OEM and ODM partners. In 2017, North America totally occupied global 41.94% market consumption share, with about 5866.1 K Units sold, which is forecast to reach 9483.8 K Units in 2023, with a growth rate of 11.38%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market will register a 13.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4250 million by 2024, from US$ 2010 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Bissell

Stanley Black and Decker

TTI

Dyson

GlenDimplex

Bosch

Philips

Electrolux

Gtech

SharkNinja

Puppyoo

Segmentation by product type:

Cordless Stick

Cordless Handheld

Hybrid Options

Segmentation by application:

Household

Commercial

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cordless Vacuum Cleaner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

