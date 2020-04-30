Global Electronic Alarm Clock Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electronic Alarm Clock Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

In an electric bell-style alarm clock, the bell is rung by an electromagnetic circuit and armature that turns the circuit on and off repeatedly.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Electronic Alarm Clock market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Electronic Alarm Clock in 2017.

In the industry, SDI Technologies profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Philips Electronics and Braun ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 14.74%, 8.46% and 4.82% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Electronic Alarm Clock, including LED and LCD. And LCD is the main type for Electronic Alarm Clock, and the LCD reached a sales volume of approximately 4616.67 K Unit in 2017, with 61.34% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for Electronic Alarm Clock is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electronic Alarm Clock in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SDI Technologies

Philips Electronics

Braun

Emerson Radio Corporation

LEXON

Oregon Scientific

Westclox

Compas

Sonic Alert

Acctim

AcuRite

La Crosse Technology

Gingko Electronics

Polaris Clock

SONY

Reida

Electrohome

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LED

LCD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home use

Travel use

