Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Opportunity, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The following manufacturers are covered: Checkpoint Systems, Tyco Retail Solutions, Nedap, Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, Gunnebo Gateway, Sentry Technology, Ketec, All Tag

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type: Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher, Detection system, Permanent, Deactivation Tag

Segment by Application: Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Electronic Article Surveillance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Article Surveillance

1.2 Electronic Article Surveillance Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hard Tag

1.2.3 Soft Tag

1.2.4 Deactivator or Detacher

1.2.5 Detection system

1.2.6 Permanent

1.2.7 Deactivation Tag

1.3 Electronic Article Surveillance Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electronic Article Surveillance Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Clothing &Fashion Accessories

1.3.3 Cosmetics/Pharmacy

1.3.4 Supermarkets & Large Grocery

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Size

1.4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Electronic Article Surveillance Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Electronic Article Surveillance Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electronic Article Surveillance Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Electronic Article Surveillance Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

