Global Ethernet Controller Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Ethernet Controller Market (by function (integrated), bandwidth (gigabit, fast ethernet), application (consumer applications, desktop systems, embedded systems, routers, switches, servers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Ethernet Controller. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Ethernet Controller cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Ethernet Controller growth factors.

The forecast Ethernet Controller Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Ethernet Controller on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global ethernet controller market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Ethernet is a family of computer networking technologies commonly used in local area networks (LAN), metropolitan area networks (MAN) and wide area networks (WAN). Ethernet data transfer rates have been increased from the original 2.94 megabits per second to the latest 400 gigabits per second. Computers in a network communicate with each other with the help of ethernet controller. It decodes the data received from the Internet cable into a form which could be easily recognized by the computer.

As the requirements for microcontroller increases, the ethernet controllers used in these microcontrollers are also experiencing growing demand worldwide. There is rise in demand for high performance applications, easy interface with 16 bit and 32 bit embedded CPU’s and integration of advanced features is driving the growth of the ethernet controller market. The increasing number of broadcasters offering direct-to-consumer (D2C) plans through OTT services, along with traditional distribution routes has also driven the growth of servers. However, continuous updating of the drivers are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Also, failure of ethernet controllers results in loss of Internet connection and instead of buying a new device customers prefer to replace the controller due to the low cost.

Ethernet controllers are providing enhanced functionality such as the ability to communicate from the computer to any specific device. These advanced software applications are expected to provide great growth opportunities for the ethernet controller market. New gigabit ethernet controllers are helping to reduce the cost related to supporting components such as crystals and bridge chips are providing huge growth opportunities for the key players in the Ethernet controller market.

Market Segmentation by Function, Bandwidth, and Application

The report on global ethernet controller market covers segments such as function, bandwidth, and application. On the basis of function the global ethernet controller market is categorized into PHY and integrated. Furthermore, on the basis of bandwidth the ethernet controller market is segmented as ethernet, gigabit ethernet and fast ethernet. On the basis of application the ethernet controller market is segmented as consumer applications, desktop systems, embedded systems, routers and switches, servers and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ethernet controller market such as, Cirrus Logic, DAVICOM, Cavium, Intel, Texas Instruments, Micro semi , Microchip , Silicon Laboratories , Broadcom, and Realtek.

