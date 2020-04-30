Global EV Traction Motor Market Forecast 2019-2024 Future Trends by Key Drivers BMW, Tesla, Broad-Ocean, BYD, Nissan, Continental AG

A traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle. Global EV Traction Motor Market 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global EV Traction Motor Market. It also analyzes the market drivers, market growth, future trends, market status, sales channels, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, distributors and Analysis.

One of the important factors in global EV Traction Motor market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, latest research and development, revenue generation, market share and market expert views.

Major Key Players of the EV Traction Motor Market are:

BMW

Tesla

Broad-Ocean

BYD

Nissan

Continental AG

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

ZF

Groupe Renault

Toyota

Meidensha

BOSCH

UAES

LG

Dajun Tech

SIEMENS

Greatland Electrics

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Magna

The EV Traction Motor report also performs SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities) with 40.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17000 million by 2024, from US$ 3130 million in 2019.

Major Types of EV Traction Motor covered are:

AC Induction Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor

Major Applications of EV Traction Motor covered are:

BEV

PHEV

Finally, the global EV Traction Motor Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies. One of the major reasons behind providing market attractiveness index is to help the target audience and clients to identify the several market opportunities in the global EV Traction Motor market. Moreover, for a better understanding of the market.