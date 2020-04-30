Global Infant Milk Powder Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025

The global Infant Milk Powder market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Infant Milk Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infant Milk Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:-Mead Johnson, Nestle, Danone (Sutton Group), Abbott

FrieslandCampinaHeinz, Bellamy, Topfer, HiPP, Perrigo, Arla, Holle, Fonterra, Westland Dairy, Pinnacle, Meiji, Yili, Biostime, Yashili, Feihe, Brightdairy, Beingmate, Wonderson, Synutra, Wissun

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Infant Milk Powder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Infant Milk Powder

1.2 Infant Milk Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Infant Milk Powder Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cow’s Milk Based Formula

1.2.3 Soy-Based Formula

1.2.4 Protein Hydrolysate Based Formula

1.2.5 Specialty Formula

1.3 Infant Milk Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Infant Milk Powder Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 0-6 Months Baby (First Class)

1.3.3 6-12 Months Baby (Second Class)

1.3.4 12-36 Months Baby (Third Class)

1.3 Global Infant Milk Powder Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Infant Milk Powder Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Infant Milk Powder Market Size

1.4.1 Global Infant Milk Powder Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Infant Milk Powder Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Infant Milk Powder Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Infant Milk Powder Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Infant Milk Powder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Infant Milk Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Infant Milk Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Infant Milk Powder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Infant Milk Powder Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Infant Milk Powder Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

